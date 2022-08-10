Complaints pile up during Dhaka airport public hearing

Passengers, during a public hearing at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), complained of widespread irregularities, harassment, non-cooperation and bad behaviour of airport staffers.

The hearing aimed to improve the quality of passenger services at Dhaka airport.

Several migrant workers, along with the representatives of local and international flight operators, took part in the hearing.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and HSIA authorities organised the mass hearing at the airport on Wednesday.

A complainant, Md Anis, shared his bizarre experience with regard to the timing of a flight on the Dhaka-Oman route.

The migrant worker said that he, along with 4-5 others, came to the airport to board their SalamAir flight today noon (10 August).

They were told by the airline officials that there was no flight scheduled for that slot.

However, as per the ticket, the SalamAir flight was supposed to leave Dhaka for Oman at 1:30pm, Anis said in the hearing.

Responding to the complaint, CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman called upon an official of the SalamAir and instructed the airline to assist, accommodate and compensate the workers for their travel to the airport.

Outbound passengers made most of the complaints at the hearing.

Some even claimed that they felt like "hostages" in the airport due to the unprofessional and aggressive behaviour of Dhaka airport staffers.

"All airport employees will be trained for their behaviour. Necessary steps will be taken to improve the overall service quality," the CAAB president added.

When asked about passengers involved in dollar smuggling, "All bags and luggage are scanned and checked properly at the airport. Law enforcers are always vigilant in this regard."