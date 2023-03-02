Commercial flight operations in six closed domestic airports on cards

Civil Aviation and Tourism State Minister Md Mahbub Ali said on Thursday that the government is considering conducting commercial flight operations in six currently closed domestic airports in the country to meet the growing demand for air travel.

He also mentioned that the government has plans to increase the capacity of existing domestic and international airports.

"At present, the annual growth of the aviation sector in Bangladesh is the highest in the region. The aviation market has almost doubled in the last 10 years and passenger and cargo traffic has grown at a rate of around 10% annually," he said at a seminar held at a city hotel.

"The growth of our aviation sector will almost triple in the next 15 years. Keeping this demand in mind, we are working to open the closed domestic airports and increase the capacity of the existing ones after conducting feasibility studies," he added at the event organised by the Bangladesh Monitor and supported by Eastern Bank Limited.

Currently, six out of the eleven domestic airports in Bangladesh are not in commercial operation due to insufficient infrastructure for accommodating takeoffs and landings of aeroplanes.

Mofizur Rahman, managing director of Novoair, said, "We are prioritising the opening of Ishwardi Airport and recognize the great potential of Shamshernagar Airport in Sylhet due to the growing tourist stream to the region and the establishment of several resorts."

He also mentioned that an airport should be established in the Chattogram Hill Tracts region to capture its travel prospect.

"If necessary, the responsibility of construction and management of the airport should also be given to the private sector. That is happening in India now," he added.

Responding to a question whether there is any hindrance in re-opening Ishwardi Airport due to Ruppur Nuclear Power Station, M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), said, "Since the nuclear power plant is an important facility, there was a plan not to re-open the airport initially. But now we are thinking about how to re-open the airport keeping the nuclear facility out of danger."

Pointing out that the closed airports are occupied by various agencies, he said, "We have already taken initiatives to free them from the occupying agencies. It will be done in the next year, so that they can be used later if required."

The process of converting Saidpur Airport into an international airport is currently suspended due to the financial situation despite starting the land acquisition process, he said.

Saying that profitability has to be considered before opening an airport, M Mafidur Rahman said, "Though the three airports in the country are currently profitable, the domestic airports are not. But the overall revenue of our civil aviation has increased in the past year."

He said that the poor infrastructure vs passenger shortage debate is valid for Thakurgaon Airport, Bogura Airport, Lalmonirhat Airport, Cumilla Airport and Shamshernagar Airport which have been closed for many years.

Most of the domestic airfields were constructed during the British era and saw commercial operation during the Pakistan period.

Currently, domestic airports in Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Jashore, Saidpur and Barisal are in commercial operation.

Wing Commander (retired) ATM Nazrul Islam said, "In 1991, the number of passengers on the domestic route was three lakh, which reached 25 lakh in 2019. The number increased from 11 lakh to 86 lakh on international routes."

"In 1999, around 70,000 tonnes of cargo was transported by air, but in 2019, it reached 3.58 lakh tonnes."

He further said that the demand will increase when the third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport is opened.

The session was presided over and moderated by Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of Bangladesh Monitor, while Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of the Daily Observer, attended as the guest of honour.