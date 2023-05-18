Commerce ministry appoints administrator for International Air Express Association

Aviation

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 09:33 pm

The Ministry of Commerce has appointed an administrator to conduct elections of the International Air Express Association of Bangladesh's executive committee.

In an office order on Thursday (18 May), Mazharul Islam, deputy secretary of the commerce ministry, has been appointed administrator to oversee the committee elections for six months.

"According to a ministry probe report, the association committee has been performing its duties for the fourth time in a row which is not proper according to law," reads the notice.

The order further said, "The new administrator will complete the election of the executive committee, including running day-to-day activities of the organisation within the stipulated time, and hand over the responsibility to the elected representative and notify the ministry."

The International Air Express Association of Bangladesh (IAEAB) is a trade organisation, licensed by the commerce ministry, under the International Express Courier Companies of Bangladesh.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

