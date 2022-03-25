Chattogram-Kathmandu direct flights to start from 7 April

Himalaya Airlines is going to launch direct flights on Chattogram-Kathmandu route from 7 April.

The Nepalese airlines received approval from Shah Amanat International Airport authorities for the flight operation on Thursday, said the airport's Wing Commander Forhad Hossain Khan on Friday.

Himalay will operate two flights weekly on Chattogram-Kathmandu route.

The flight operation will alleviate the sufferings of Chattogram dwellers who had to travel to Dhaka to visit the Himalayan country.

