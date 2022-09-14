Chattogram chamber for Biman’s Bangkok, Kolkata flights from Chattogram 

The Chattogram chambers of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) wrote to the civil aviation and tourism ministry for launching flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Dhaka-Chattogram-Bangkok and Chattogram-Kolkata routes.

Chattogram Chamber President Mahbul Alam sent a letter to the civil aviation state minister Md Mahbub Ali on 13 September in this regard, said a press release of CCCI.

The chamber president, in the letter, said, "Foreign investors are coming to Chattogram as extensive development work is going on around the port city to build a developed country as per the government's vision 2041."

Moreover, the number of passengers from Chattogram to Thailand and India has increased manifold due to import and export and medical and travel, it adds.

"Keeping in view the growing number of passengers and demand, we urged the ministry to take effective steps for Bangladesh Biman flights on Dhaka-Chattogram-Bangkok and Chattogram-Kolkata routes," he added in the letter to the state minister for Civil Aviation,

Bangladesh Biman has no direct flights on the routes although there are daily flights from Dhaka to Thailand and Dhaka to India.

Foreign investors come to Chattogram or businessmen and patients from Chattogram have to travel through Dhaka, which is a waste of time and money as well as a lot of suffering.

"Direct flights of the national flag carrier on the aforesaid routes are urgently required. Otherwise, attracting foreign investment in Chattogram is likely to be hampered," he mentioned in the letter.