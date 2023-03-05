Calibration flight makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport

Aviation

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 03:50 pm

A calibration flight (precession flight), en route from Barisal to Dhaka, made an emergency landing at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Sunday (5 March).

The flight had to make the emergency landing as its nose wheel tire exploded mid-air, HSIA Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam told The Business Standard.

"It was a calibration flight of a Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft which landed safely at the Dhaka airport," he added.

According to officials, this was private aircraft with a total of 11 seats. There were only two pilots on the aircraft when the incident took place. The calibration flight left for Dhaka at 12:30pm this noon.

After about 30 minutes in the air, the aircraft decided to make an emergency landing due to the malfunction. After circling the Dhaka sky for quite some time, the aircraft landed safely at 1:30pm.

Various passenger as well as other airlines often conduct calibration/precession flights to cover a wide range of flight calibration, inspection and validation services.

