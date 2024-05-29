CAAB confiscates 12 aircraft lying unused for 10 years at Dhaka airport

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has confiscated 12 airplanes that have been lying abandoned at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for over 10 years.

The Member (Operations and Planning) Office of Aerodromes and Facilitation Branch of CAAB recently issued a circular declaring the confiscation.

Among the abandoned aircraft, eight belong to United Airways, two to Regent Airways, one to GMG Airlines, and one to Angel Airways.

According to the notification issued on Sunday (26 May), several letters were sent from CAAB to remove these abandoned aircraft, but no response was received from the owner companies. Therefore, the aircraft were confiscated.

According to CAAB insiders, the aircraft are being prepared for auction. If no buyers are found at the auction, they may be sold based on their weight at a per kilogram rate.

