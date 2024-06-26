Caab, ATJFB hold workshop on ICAO Annex-9 Facilitation for aviation journalists

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 09:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and the Aviation and Tourism Journalists Forum (ATJFB) jointly organised a workshop aimed at journalists covering the aviation sector.

Titled 'Media Workshop on ICAO Annex-9 Facilitation', the event took place yesterday (26 June) at conference room-1 of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), under the supervision of HSIA authority, reads a press statement.

Group Captain M Kamrul Islam, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, presided over the event.

Tanjim Anwar, President of ATJFB and special correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangtha (BSS), also addressed the workshop.

The workshop focused on various topics including International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex-9, airport customs and immigration procedures, public health measures, government-provided airport facilities, flight operations, and other technical issues relevant to airports.

Baten Biplob, Acting General Secretary of ATJFB and Chief Correspondent of Asian TV extended formal thanks at the conclusion of the workshop.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman presented certificates to the participants to acknowledge their participation.

