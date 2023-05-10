Boeing interested in more engagements with Bangladesh, says regional MD

Aviation giant Boeing is looking to engage more with Bangladesh in the coming days, the company's commercial marketing managing director for Asia Pacific and India, Dave Schulte said today.

"We are in a continuous discussion and engagement with airline companies in Bangladesh, including Biman. We already have a strong presence here in the last 50 years," he said in a press briefing at a city hotel on Wednesday (10 May).

Air travel in Bangladesh is likely to double in the next decade - driven by the growing population, and expanding economy, the company said.

"Boeing aeroplanes have played a tremendous role in the rapid growth of commercial aviation in Bangladesh. Commonality across the fleet will continue to play a major role in furthering the growth, especially as it enables our customers to reduce operating costs and minimalise expenditures associated with training and maintenance," Dave Schulte added.

He mentioned that to meet demand in passenger travel and air cargo, Boeing anticipates South Asian air carriers will need more than 2300 new commercial aeroplanes over the next 20 years.

Boeing organised the event at a time when its client, national career Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to include two cargo carriers from Airbus, a competitor of Boeing.

When asked if Boeing losing its market share in Bangladesh, Dave Schulte did not give any direct answer.