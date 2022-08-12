Biman's flight on Sylhet-New York route soon: Mahbub Ali

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali said today operation of Biman Bangladesh Airlines direct flight on the Sylhet-New York route will begin soon.

"Sylhet Osmani International Airport is being developed to make the airport as the regional hub following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

"We are working to upgrade the airport international standard," he told journalists after a meeting with the authorities of Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

Earlier, the state minister joined a meeting over land acquisition of the airport.