Biman's Dhaka-Toronto direct flight tickets made available

Aviation

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 04:25 pm

Biman&#039;s Dhaka-Toronto direct flight tickets made available

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started selling tickets for Dhaka-Toronto direct flights from Saturday. 

The national airline is all set to launch its experimental commercial flights to Toronto from 26 March, said a press release from Biman. 

The passengers can collect tickets from the airline's commercial website www.biman-airlines.com

Besides, tickets can also be purchased from any of Biman's sales centers, authorised travel agencies or by calling the Biman call centers at 019990998998.

Flight BG305 will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Toronto Pearson International Airport on 26 March at 11pm (local time) and will land in Toronto on 27 March at 7:15am (local time).

The return flight BG306 from Toronto will depart for Dhaka on 29 March at 10am (local time) and will land in Dhaka airport on 30 March at 12:15pm (local time). 

Passengers must carry Covid negative certificates obtained from molecular Covid-19 tests done within the maximum 72 hours prior to departure of the flight following the Canadian Travel Advisory.

The national carrier will operate the Dhaka- Toronto flights with its latest addition Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

