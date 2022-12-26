Biman's Boeing Dreamliner suffers bird hit at Dhaka airport

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines suffered a bird strike at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday morning.

The authorities, however, said that it was not a major accident.

Tahera Khondoker, general manager (public relation) of national flag carrier Biman, said they were trying to assess the damage of the aircraft.

"The flight with 89 passengers arrived in Sylhet from London. Then it came to Dhaka and faced the bird strike at around 11.30 am on Monday," she added.

"The aircraft has been kept in the hangar. The engineering department is assessing the damage," said the official.

However, she could not confirm when the aircraft would be ready to fly again.

On August 14 this year, another Dreamliner aircraft of Biman was damaged after a bird hit the engine during the landing at Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

According to Biman sources, around 22 aircraft suffered bird strikes at Dhaka airport in 2019 while 15 incidents occurred in the last two years.

At present, there are 21 aircraft in Biman's fleet. Of these, four are Boeing 787 Dreamliner, three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, four Boeing 777-300ER, six Boeing 737-800 and five Dash-8.