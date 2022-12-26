Biman's Boeing Dreamliner suffers bird hit at Dhaka airport

Aviation

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 08:32 pm

Related News

Biman's Boeing Dreamliner suffers bird hit at Dhaka airport

The authorities said it was a minor accident as engineers were assessing the damage to the aircraft

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 08:32 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines suffered a bird strike at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday morning.

The authorities, however, said that it was not a major accident.

Tahera Khondoker, general manager (public relation) of national flag carrier Biman, said they were trying to assess the damage of the aircraft.

"The flight with 89 passengers arrived in Sylhet from London. Then it came to Dhaka and faced the bird strike at around 11.30 am on Monday," she added.

"The aircraft has been kept in the hangar. The engineering department is assessing the damage," said the official.

However, she could not confirm when the aircraft would be ready to fly again.

On August 14 this year, another Dreamliner aircraft of Biman was damaged after a bird hit the engine during the landing at Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

According to Biman sources, around 22 aircraft suffered bird strikes at Dhaka airport in 2019 while 15 incidents occurred in the last two years.

At present, there are 21 aircraft in Biman's fleet. Of these, four are Boeing 787 Dreamliner, three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, four Boeing 777-300ER, six Boeing 737-800 and five Dash-8.

Economy / Top News

Biman / Bird hits plane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

7h | Thoughts
Marsha Diaz and Mashiur Rahaman. Sketch: TBS

Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

10h | Thoughts
Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

10h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Gadgets to beat the winter blues

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Now | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

3h | TBS Stories
Brazilians are bitter about Tite

Brazilians are bitter about Tite

3h | TBS SPORTS
How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction