Biman supercharges its connectivity with SITA Connect ahead of ambitious growth plans

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd has partnered with SITA to adopt a suite of state-of-the-art connectivity solutions that will increase network speeds, optimise the airline's operations, and reduce expansion costs, said a press release.

SITA Connect Go is a new Secure SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) solution designed specifically for the air transport industry. The solution was developed in partnership with Versa Networks, the recognised secure access service edge (SASE) leader. It offers a software-based solution that allows multiple airlines, ground handlers, and other tenants to digitally transform at whatever pace they choose. Secure access is provided to virtualised applications and infrastructure at airports and in the cloud, delivering more scalable and agile performance.

"We are thrilled to commemorate a 50-year partnership with Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd. and provide the latest cutting-edge connectivity solutions that will be the foundations for their next growth chapter. Connectivity is the backbone of our industry, and smart, efficient, and agile technology operations will be the defining factor for success in this next era of air transport. We're excited to support BG in their ambitious plans and look forward to many more years of powerful collaboration," SITA Asia Pacific President Sumesh Patel said.

"SITA has proven itself an effective and trusted technology partner over the last half-century. Ensuring our airline's applications and systems are optimized is critical. With SITA Connect, we can infuse our entire operation with lightning-fast and secure connections that can be adapted over time as we scale. We're delighted about the planned growth from 21 aircraft to 45 by 2030 and look forward to ensuring smooth and reliable air travel for passengers in the coming years," said Biman Bangladesh Airlines MD and CEO Shafiul Azim.

The deployment will improve the airline's performance by giving the IT operations team a granular view and full visibility into their network usage and application performance. This will enable better decision-making and critical business application performance. It is all managed through a centralized platform that simplifies network management and orchestration, the press release added.

SITA Connect solutions will empower Biman with an increased bandwidth of up to 600%, enabling unrivaled speed, flexibility, and agility to connect quickly and securely to applications and systems at their town and airport offices. These enhancements have been extended to Biman at no additional cost demonstrating a reduction in total cost ownership as Biman expands its network.

The deal comes as SITA and Biman Bangladesh Airlines celebrate 50 years of partnership and will future-proof the airline's operations for planned growth, ensuring BG is ready to embrace a hybrid cloud environment in the future and add new applications as and when they need to.