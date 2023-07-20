Biman supercharges its connectivity with SITA Connect ahead of ambitious growth plans

Aviation

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 04:17 pm

Related News

Biman supercharges its connectivity with SITA Connect ahead of ambitious growth plans

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 04:17 pm
Biman supercharges its connectivity with SITA Connect ahead of ambitious growth plans

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd has partnered with SITA to adopt a suite of state-of-the-art connectivity solutions that will increase network speeds, optimise the airline's operations, and reduce expansion costs, said a press release. 

SITA Connect Go is a new Secure SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) solution designed specifically for the air transport industry. The solution was developed in partnership with Versa Networks, the recognised secure access service edge (SASE) leader. It offers a software-based solution that allows multiple airlines, ground handlers, and other tenants to digitally transform at whatever pace they choose. Secure access is provided to virtualised applications and infrastructure at airports and in the cloud, delivering more scalable and agile performance.

"We are thrilled to commemorate a 50-year partnership with Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd. and provide the latest cutting-edge connectivity solutions that will be the foundations for their next growth chapter. Connectivity is the backbone of our industry, and smart, efficient, and agile technology operations will be the defining factor for success in this next era of air transport. We're excited to support BG in their ambitious plans and look forward to many more years of powerful collaboration," SITA Asia Pacific President Sumesh Patel said. 

"SITA has proven itself an effective and trusted technology partner over the last half-century. Ensuring our airline's applications and systems are optimized is critical. With SITA Connect, we can infuse our entire operation with lightning-fast and secure connections that can be adapted over time as we scale. We're delighted about the planned growth from 21 aircraft to 45 by 2030 and look forward to ensuring smooth and reliable air travel for passengers in the coming years," said Biman Bangladesh Airlines MD and CEO Shafiul Azim.

The deployment will improve the airline's performance by giving the IT operations team a granular view and full visibility into their network usage and application performance. This will enable better decision-making and critical business application performance. It is all managed through a centralized platform that simplifies network management and orchestration, the press release added. 

SITA Connect solutions will empower Biman with an increased bandwidth of up to 600%, enabling unrivaled speed, flexibility, and agility to connect quickly and securely to applications and systems at their town and airport offices. These enhancements have been extended to Biman at no additional cost demonstrating a reduction in total cost ownership as Biman expands its network.

The deal comes as SITA and Biman Bangladesh Airlines celebrate 50 years of partnership and will future-proof the airline's operations for planned growth, ensuring BG is ready to embrace a hybrid cloud environment in the future and add new applications as and when they need to.

Top News

Biman Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

6h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

7h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

7h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

22h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers