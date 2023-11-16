Biman to start Dhaka-Chennai direct flight from 16 December

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to operate flights to south Indian city Chennai from 16 December, with a special focus on facilitating communication for Bangladeshi medical service seekers.

"It's a much demanded route for Bangladeshi nationals to India and we have decided to operate three weekly flights on Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route," Biman Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiul Azim told BSS today.

The flight will be operated on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday, he said.

The Biman chief said this is part of the national flag carrier's route extension plan as Biman recently commenced direct flight to Narita in Japan and resumed flight operation to Guangzhou in China.

"We will increase Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka flight from the current three weekly flights to five weekly flights by the next month," Biman MD said.

Biman will start selling Dhaka-Chennai flight tickets from Sunday, the airlines Director Marketing and Sales (acting) Mohammed Salahuddin said.

Currently, one of the country's private carriers US Bangla airlines is operating flights on Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route.