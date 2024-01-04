Biman showcases ground handling capacity at Dhaka airport

Aviation

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 03:22 pm

Related News

Biman showcases ground handling capacity at Dhaka airport

Not only the third terminal, Biman now has the capacity to handle many such terminals

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 03:22 pm
A file photo of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka Photo: UNB
A file photo of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka Photo: UNB

Biman Bangladesh airlines showcased its ground handling capacity at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today (4 January), to exhibit their ability to carry out ground handling work at the third terminal of the airport.

Around 3,600 motorised and non-motorised equipment worth around Tk1,000 crore have been added in Biman's Ground Support Equipments (GSE) department in the last one year, said Shafiul Azim, MD and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in an event tilted "Ground Equipment Showcasing 2024 and New Equipment Commissioning".

Currently, Biman Bangladesh Airlines operates ground handling works in all airports.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Not only the third terminal, Biman now has the capacity to handle many such terminals," said Biman MD regarding a question of reporters.

Regarding the ground handling of the third terminal, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said Japan has been given the ground handling of the new terminal but Biman has the capacity to handle the terminal as well.

"Japan has shown interest in getting the ground handling work and the government has decided to give them the job," Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said while speaking at the ATJFB Dialogue organised by the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum of Bangladesh at the Dhaka airport in July 2023.

He said the terms of the work will be determined through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the project.

Asked if the service was being compromised because of Biman's monopoly in ground handling, he said, "The monopoly of the airline is because of its capacity. This monopoly exists, and will prevail," he added.

Now Biman can handle 160 flights per day, which will be increased to minimum 200 flights from next year, according to the authority.

 

Top News

Biman / third terminal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

8h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

7h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

7h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

8h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

7h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

19h | Videos