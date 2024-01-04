Biman showcases ground handling capacity at Dhaka airport

Biman Bangladesh airlines showcased its ground handling capacity at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today (4 January), to exhibit their ability to carry out ground handling work at the third terminal of the airport.

Around 3,600 motorised and non-motorised equipment worth around Tk1,000 crore have been added in Biman's Ground Support Equipments (GSE) department in the last one year, said Shafiul Azim, MD and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in an event tilted "Ground Equipment Showcasing 2024 and New Equipment Commissioning".

Currently, Biman Bangladesh Airlines operates ground handling works in all airports.

"Not only the third terminal, Biman now has the capacity to handle many such terminals," said Biman MD regarding a question of reporters.

Regarding the ground handling of the third terminal, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said Japan has been given the ground handling of the new terminal but Biman has the capacity to handle the terminal as well.

"Japan has shown interest in getting the ground handling work and the government has decided to give them the job," Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said while speaking at the ATJFB Dialogue organised by the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum of Bangladesh at the Dhaka airport in July 2023.

He said the terms of the work will be determined through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the project.

Asked if the service was being compromised because of Biman's monopoly in ground handling, he said, "The monopoly of the airline is because of its capacity. This monopoly exists, and will prevail," he added.

Now Biman can handle 160 flights per day, which will be increased to minimum 200 flights from next year, according to the authority.