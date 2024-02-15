Biman to resume Rome flights after 9yrs, starts selling tickets

Biman will operate flights on the Dhaka-Rome route with Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines started selling tickets for flights on the Dhaka-Rome-Dhaka route as the national flag carrier is set to resume operating on the route after a nine-year break.

The first flight to Rome is set to take off on 26 March, on the occasion of Independence Day, the airlines said in a press statement today (15 February).

Biman initially began operating flights to Rome on 2 April in 1981 and stopped on 6 April 2015.

Tickets for this route are available for sale from 2:05pm today on all Biman's distribution channels, it said.

Earlier on 21 December, Biman Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim announced the resumption of the Dhaka-Rome-Dhaka flight after 15 years from in March.

From 26-31 March, flight BG-355 will depart for Rome from Dhaka every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The flights will take off from Dhaka at 2:00am (local time) and reach Rome at 7:00am (local time).

However, from 1 April, as per Biman's summer schedule, the flight will depart from Dhaka every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 3:00am (local time), and will reach Rome at 9:10am (local time).

On the other hand, the return flights from Rome will depart at 10:45am (local time) and reach Dhaka at 11:45pm (local time).

For economy class, the minimum one-way fare on the Dhaka-Rome route, including all taxes, will start at Tk64,355 per person and a round trip ticket will cost Tk1,04,568.

For the business class, one-way tickets will start from Tk1,44,105 and round trip tickets will start at Tk2,58,568.

On the Rome-Dhaka route, the tickets for one-way economy class fare will start from Tk48,788 and Tk89,852 for the round trip.

The one-way and round-trip fares for business class will start from Tk1,22,663 and Tk2,22,236 respectively.

The ticket prices may fluctuate depending on the demand, foreign currency exchange rate, etc.

Biman currently offers special discounts on the occasion of the resumption of the route.

The Rome flight will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner.