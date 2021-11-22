Biman to resume Dhaka-Bangkok flights from 2 Dec 

Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during the New Year's celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume flight operation on the Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka route from 2 December.

Initially, two weekly flights will be operated to the popular tourist destination, reads a press release issued by Biman.

A Biman flight will leave Dhaka for Bangkok at 11:30am (local time) every Thursday and Sunday.

Also, two lights will depart Bangkok for Dhaka on the same day at 4:15pm (local time).

Passengers have to be fully vaccinated with any Covid-19 vaccine, approved by the Thai authorities and will be allowed to travel to Bangkok 14 days after receiving the jabs.

Passengers are also required to collect "Thailand Pass" through registration from the website: https://tp.consular.go.th and carry Covid-19 negative certificate.

Tests must be done maximum 72 hours before departure.

After reaching Bangkok, passengers will have to undergo Covid-19 test again.

Hotel quarantine is not required but passengers must stay seven days within the sandbox area (designated tourist centres) under the "Sandbox Program" prescribed by the Thai authorities.

They will need to make a seven-day reservation (eight-day reservation in case of their arrival after 6pm local time) at SHA+ Hotels, recognised by the Thailand Tourism Authority in the sandbox area.

Also, passengers must have insurance coverage of $50,000.

Since April last year, Regular flights on Dhaka-Bangkok route have remained suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.