Biman reduces air fare to Middle Eastern cities

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has reduced the ticket prices of Dhaka-Jeddah, Dhaka-Riyad, Dhaka-Dubai and Dhaka-Abu Dhabi flights.

In a press release issued Tuesday (4 January), the national flag carrier announced the fare reduction for Middle Eastern passengers effective from 16 January marking the golden jubilee of Biman.

The maximum fare for each one-way economy class ticket on Dhaka-Jeddah route has been reduced from Tk72,455 to Tk64,620 inclusive of tax.

Similarly, the fare has been reduced from Tk70,758 to Tk63,123 for Dhaka-Riyadh and Dhaka-Dammam routes, from Tk75,508 to Tk68,784 for Dhaka-Dubai route and from Tk67,025 to Tk58,542 for Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route inclusive of tax.

The reduced maximum fare level will be applicable in case of purchase of new tickets subject to vacancies on those routes.

The price of each ticket carries a fixed tax ranging from Tk7,644 to Tk9,680, said the Biman press release.