Biman passengers can now get digital boarding pass with preferred seats

TBS Report 
23 May, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 10:35 am

The national flag carrier to introduce web check-in service for domestic flights from 1 June

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is all set to launch web check-in service for domestic flights from June 1 keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers. 

Travellers will now be able to select their preferred seats, reads an official press release issued on Monday.

The facility will allow passengers with a confirmed ticket to check-in in advance and reduce the waiting time at the airports.

Passengers can complete their web check-ins by visiting Biman's website – www.biman-airlines.com – within 24 to three hours from departure time.

However, a traveller will have to re-register if they board a return flight within 24 hours of the first journey.

One will have to collect a hard copy of the boarding pass from the designated desk at the concerned airport by showing a digital or printed copy of the web check-in.

Passengers are required to deposit their baggage at the airport's web check-in counter at least an hour before departure.

Besides, regular check-in services at the airports will also be available for the passengers.

Biman is also planning to introduce the service for international routes from 1 July, adds the release

 

