Biman operates additional Eid flights

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been operating additional flights to its domestic destinations across the country on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Adha.

Biman has decided to operate 29 additional flights, 20 before Eid that started from 7 June and will continue till 16 June.

On the other hand, Biman scheduled nine additional flights after Eid from 20-22 June, a Biman official told BSS today (13 June).

The national flag carrier has been operating additional flights on the occasion of Eid every year to provide traffic congestion-free comfort journeys to its valued passengers a few days before and after Eids.

Air travellers are requested to visit www.biman-airlines.com or call Biman's call centre 13636 for any quarry.

Currently, the state-owned airline operates on all seven domestic destinations of the country