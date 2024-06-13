Biman operates additional Eid flights

BSS
13 June, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 08:29 pm

Biman has decided to operate 29 additional flights, 20 before Eid that started from 7 June and will continue till 16 June

Representational Photo: Courtesy
Representational Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been operating additional flights to its domestic destinations across the country on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Adha. 

Biman has decided to operate 29 additional flights, 20 before Eid that started from 7 June and will continue till 16 June.

On the other hand, Biman scheduled nine additional flights after Eid from 20-22 June, a Biman official told BSS today (13 June). 

The national flag carrier has been operating additional flights on the occasion of Eid every year to provide traffic congestion-free comfort journeys to its valued passengers a few days before and after Eids.

Air travellers are requested to visit www.biman-airlines.com or call Biman's call centre 13636 for any quarry.

Currently, the state-owned airline operates on all seven domestic destinations of the country

