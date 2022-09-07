Biman to operate flight on Dhaka-Rome-Dhaka route soon: Mahbub Ali

BSS
07 September, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 04:36 pm

File photo of a Biman aircraft/Collected
File photo of a Biman aircraft/Collected

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali today said the operation of Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights on the Dhaka-Rome-Dhaka route will begin very soon to ensure smooth travelling for the Bangladeshi expatriates in Italy.

"The national flag carrier will operate flights on Dhaka-Rome-Dhaka route as soon as possible", an official release quoted the state minister as saying.

The state minister said this when Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Huq Shamim made a courtesy call on him at his Secretariat Office here.

"Biman has the scope to operate its flight at least two days in a week to ease the travelling of Bangladeshis living in Italy," said AKM Shamim who also handed over a Demi-Official (DO) letter to the state minister.

The deputy minister raised the issue with the civil aviation state minister as several hundred thousand people of the deputy minister's home constituency of Naria-Shakhipur and Shariatpur are now living in Italy.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary M Mokammel Hossain was also present during the discussion.

