Biman to operate Dhaka-Toronto flights from Wednesday 

Aviation

TBS Report 
26 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 04:53 pm

Related News

Biman to operate Dhaka-Toronto flights from Wednesday 

TBS Report 
26 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 04:53 pm
File photo of Biman Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud
File photo of Biman Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate commercial flights on Dhaka-Toronto route from Wednesday. 

Biman's BG305 flight will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:30am on Wednesday (27 July).

Two flights per week will operate on the Dhaka-Toronto route on Wednesday and Sunday. 

On Wednesday, the Toronto-bound BG305 flight will stop off Istanbul, Turkey at 9am local time for refueling. After a one hour break, the flight will depart from Istanbul and arrive in Toronto at 1:55pm local time.

Every Sunday BG305 will depart Dhaka at 3am and will land in Istanbul at 8:30am local time for refuelling.  The flight will depart from Istanbul after the break and arrive in Toronto at 1:25pm local time.

On the other hand, BG306 will depart from Toronto every Wednesday at 7:30pm local time and fly non-stop for 16 hours to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:30pm local time on Thursday.

Similarly, it will fly from Toronto every Sunday at 9pm local time and arrive directly in Dhaka at 11pm local time on Monday.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate flights on Dhaka-Toronto route using brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Bangladesh / Top News

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / Dhaka-Toronto Direct Flight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

3h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

6h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

7h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

1h | Videos
Fishing becomes multi-crore business in Rajshahi

Fishing becomes multi-crore business in Rajshahi

2h | Videos
Why is VAT collection growth low?

Why is VAT collection growth low?

2h | Videos
Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December