Biman to operate Dhaka-Toronto flights from Wednesday 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate commercial flights on Dhaka-Toronto route from Wednesday.

Biman's BG305 flight will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:30am on Wednesday (27 July).

Two flights per week will operate on the Dhaka-Toronto route on Wednesday and Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Toronto-bound BG305 flight will stop off Istanbul, Turkey at 9am local time for refueling. After a one hour break, the flight will depart from Istanbul and arrive in Toronto at 1:55pm local time.

Every Sunday BG305 will depart Dhaka at 3am and will land in Istanbul at 8:30am local time for refuelling. The flight will depart from Istanbul after the break and arrive in Toronto at 1:25pm local time.

On the other hand, BG306 will depart from Toronto every Wednesday at 7:30pm local time and fly non-stop for 16 hours to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:30pm local time on Thursday.

Similarly, it will fly from Toronto every Sunday at 9pm local time and arrive directly in Dhaka at 11pm local time on Monday.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate flights on Dhaka-Toronto route using brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.