Biman to operate 40 extra flights on Eid-ul-Fitr

BSS
05 March, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 07:23 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate 40 extra domestic flights centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr to fulfill the passengers demand. 

Moreover, the national flag carrier has also decided to offer 15 to 25 discounts on its base-fare to its different domestic routes from 1st to 20th Ramadan. 

The national flag carrier has been operating additional flights on the occasion of Eid every year to provide traffic congestion free comfort journey to its valued passengers few days before and after Eids.
  
Biman declared its base fare from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar as Tk5,999, Barishal as Tk3,499, Sylhet, Chattogram, Jashore, Rajshahi and Syedpur as Tk4,499. 

Currently the state-owned airline operates on all seven domestic destinations of the country. 

