Biman launches world-class flight dispatch solution

Aviation

Press Release
28 November, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 09:55 pm

Related News

Biman launches world-class flight dispatch solution

Press Release
28 November, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has launched the world-class flight dispatch solution 'Lido Flight 4D' of Germany's Lufthansa system for the first time in the country.

Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman, officially inaugurated the software in presence of German representatives at Biman's head office in Dhaka on Tuesday (28 November), reads a press release.

Tom Vandendael, CEO of Lufthansa Systems Asia Pacific, was present as a special guest on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh

Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

5h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

6h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

7h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

45m | TBS SPORTS
NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

2h | TBS World
Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

4h | TBS World
Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

6h | TBS Stories