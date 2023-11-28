Biman launches world-class flight dispatch solution

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has launched the world-class flight dispatch solution 'Lido Flight 4D' of Germany's Lufthansa system for the first time in the country.

Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman, officially inaugurated the software in presence of German representatives at Biman's head office in Dhaka on Tuesday (28 November), reads a press release.

Tom Vandendael, CEO of Lufthansa Systems Asia Pacific, was present as a special guest on the occasion.