Biman launches flights on Dhaka-Guangzhou route

Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Thursday launched flights on the Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka route.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali launched Biman's Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka flights at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Thursday morning.

Biman Managing Director and CEO Md Zahid Hossain and Chinese envoy Li Jiming were present at the occasion.

The flight is scheduled to take off from Dhaka airport at 11am and land at China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport around 4:45pm.

The return flight from Guangzhou will take off at 7:45pm and reach Dhaka at 9:30pm.

Passengers can purchase tickets for this route from any sales centre of the national flag carrier.

However, the returning passengers will have to book flights on the www.biman-airlines.com website or any Biman-approved travel agency.