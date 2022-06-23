Biman to launch commercial flight operations in Toronto from 26 July 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is all set to launch commercial flight operations in Toronto from 26 July with a stopover in Istanbul.

The national carrier will operate two weekly flights on the Dhaka-Toronto route, according to Biman sources.

In an internal notice, Biman said that they have overcome all barriers for its Toronto operations and decided to commence regular flight.

On 26 March, Biman operated its experimental flight on the Toronto route to see if direct flights would be commercially viable. The carrier spent Tk4 crore for the flight and later decided to operate with a technical landing in Istanbul.