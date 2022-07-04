Biman increases flights on domestic routes ahead of Eid

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has increased the number of flights on domestic routes to cope up with the additional pressure of passengers ahead of Eid.

The state-run airlines will operate 29 more flights on domestic routes between 5 to 13 July.

Of these, nine additional flights will be operated on Syedpur route, eight on Jashore route, and six each on Barisal and Rajshahi routes.

Biman normally operates a total of 95 flights weekly on domestic routes.