Biman increases flight frequencies to Middle East destinations

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier of Bangladesh, has announced an increase in flight frequencies on several Middle East destinations to meet the evolving needs of its passengers.

The routes that see increased flights are the Sylhet-Jeddah-Sylhet routes, Sylhet-Madinah route, Madinah-Chattogram route, Dubai-Chattogram route, Sylhet-Abu Dhabi route, Chattogram-Abu Dhabi route, and Chattogram-Doha route, reads a press release.

Effective 28 December, BG235 will operate direct flights between Sylhet and Jeddah every Thursday. The flight will provide passengers with more travel options between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

Starting 21 February next year, BG236 will offer direct flights from Jeddah to Sylhet every Wednesday. This new service will cater to the needs of Bangladeshi expatriates and pilgrims returning home.

To meet the rising demand for Umrah travel, BG237 will operate direct flights from Sylhet to Madina every Wednesday, beginning 27 December to facilitate seamless travel for pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey.

From 9 January next year, BG138 will provide direct flights from Madinah to Chattogram every Tuesday to cater to the needs of Bangladeshi expatriates and pilgrims returning to Chattogram.

Biman will introduce a direct flight, BG148, on the Dubai-Chattogram route, operating every Monday from 11 December to strengthen the airline's presence in the Middle East and enhance connectivity with Bangladesh.

BG227 will commence direct flights between Sylhet and Abu Dhabi every Wednesday, beginning 13 December to meet the needs of Bangladeshi expatriates and travellers visiting the United Arab Emirates.

Effective 17 December, BG127 will offer direct flights from Chattogram to Abu Dhabi every Sunday. This additional flight will expand travel options for Bangladeshi expatriates and travellers heading to the UAE.

To meet the growing demand for travel to Qatar, BG125 will operate direct flights from Chattogram to Doha every Sunday, starting 7 January next year.

Passengers can purchase tickets for these routes through Biman's sales centres, call centres, website (www.biman-airlines.com), mobile apps, and authorised travel agencies. The updated flight schedules have been disseminated to all distribution channels, including the airline's host system.