Biman forms probe committee after carrier collides with boarding bridge at Dhaka airport

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has formed a probe committee after a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner of the national flag carrier collided with the boarding bridge at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (16 June). 

The two-member inquiry committee comprising Biman Chief Engineer Kaiser Zaman and Deputy General Manager, GSE Maintenance has been directed to complete the investigation within the next three working days and submit a report,  said in a press release.

A Boeing-787 Dreamliner of Biman suffered damage to its door on Thursday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka during an attempt to park it.

Airport officials said the accident was a result of workers not following the rules.

"The rules and regulations mandated for separating the aircraft from the boarding bridge have not been followed. They [workers] pushed back the aircraft without disconnecting its doors from the boarding bridge," Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA, told The Business Standard.

The accident took place at boarding gate 4 of the airport.

However, the boarding bridge did not suffer any damage due to the accident, said Kamrul.

Shahjalal Airport authorities have sought an explanation from the engineering branch of Biman Bangladesh Airlines regarding the incident. Currently, the aircraft is being kept at Bangladesh Biman's hangar at the airport.

According to sources, the Boeing-787 Dreamliner had no flight on the day and was empty during the accident. 

There have been multiple accidents involving Boeing aircraft in recent months, resulting in several aircraft being grounded.

