Biman flight returns to Dhaka airport 20 minutes after takeoff due to 'technical issues'

Aviation

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 10:34 pm

Related News

Biman flight returns to Dhaka airport 20 minutes after takeoff due to 'technical issues'

The Biman BG-481 flight took off from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 2pm but landed back at the airport instead of its destination due to low engine pressure.

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 10:34 pm
Representational image: Courtesy
Representational image: Courtesy

A Rajshahi-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight returned to Dhaka airport 20 minutes after takeoff due to 'technical issues' today (21 February).

The Biman BG-481 flight took off from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 2pm but landed back at the airport instead of its destination due to low engine pressure, officials at the airport told The Business Standard. 

"It was a technical issue of pressurisation," Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA, told TBS.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, a passenger aboard the flight said the flight was initially scheduled for take off at 11am. 

"Biman nearly killed us. We just avoided a huge accident. Biman Bangladesh Airlines delayed our 11am flight (BG481 Dhaka to Rajshahi). Ground staff told everyone it was due to technical reasons. It took off around 2pm but landed back in Dhaka after 20 minutes. Not a word from the pilot, etc," Mohammad Isam, a passenger, wrote in a post on his Facebook profile.

"If the aircraft still carried that technical problem, why would Biman authorities allow it to fly for 20 minutes? Thanks to the pilot for getting us back on ground but was it necessary to take us on this faulty aircraft," he added.

Regarding the allegation of passengers, Biman MD Shafiul Azim told TBS, "I'll definitely check it out."

Biman later transferred the passengers on BG-481 to another flight which took off at 4pm.

 

Bangladesh

Biman / Bangladesh / Takeoff

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

7h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

1h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

3h | Videos
La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

2h | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

4h | Videos