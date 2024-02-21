Biman flight returns to Dhaka airport 20 minutes after takeoff due to 'technical issues'

A Rajshahi-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight returned to Dhaka airport 20 minutes after takeoff due to 'technical issues' today (21 February).

The Biman BG-481 flight took off from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 2pm but landed back at the airport instead of its destination due to low engine pressure, officials at the airport told The Business Standard.

"It was a technical issue of pressurisation," Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of HSIA, told TBS.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, a passenger aboard the flight said the flight was initially scheduled for take off at 11am.

"Biman nearly killed us. We just avoided a huge accident. Biman Bangladesh Airlines delayed our 11am flight (BG481 Dhaka to Rajshahi). Ground staff told everyone it was due to technical reasons. It took off around 2pm but landed back in Dhaka after 20 minutes. Not a word from the pilot, etc," Mohammad Isam, a passenger, wrote in a post on his Facebook profile.

"If the aircraft still carried that technical problem, why would Biman authorities allow it to fly for 20 minutes? Thanks to the pilot for getting us back on ground but was it necessary to take us on this faulty aircraft," he added.

Regarding the allegation of passengers, Biman MD Shafiul Azim told TBS, "I'll definitely check it out."

Biman later transferred the passengers on BG-481 to another flight which took off at 4pm.