Biman fires 2 engineers over aircraft collision at Dhaka airport

Aviation

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 04:24 pm

Related News

Biman fires 2 engineers over aircraft collision at Dhaka airport

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 04:24 pm
Biman fires 2 engineers over aircraft collision at Dhaka airport

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has fired two engineers for their involvement in a collision between two Biman aircraft at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last year.

The decision was taken following an investigation into the collision that took place at Biman's hangar on 11 April last year, said the airlines' General Manager (public relations) Tahera Khandaker. 

However, the decision may take one more week to be executed, she added.

The sacked officers are Mainul Islam and Salim Hussain Khan.

A Boeing 777-300ER (S2-AHN) hit a parked Boeing 737-800 (S2-AHN) while entering the hangar at the airport, the investigation report noted.

The nose radome of the Boeing 777 aircraft hit the outboard tip of the horizontal stabiliser of the Boeing 737-800, the report added.

Biman investigation found the involvement of the accused Mainul Islam and Salim Hossain Khan.

Economy / Top News

Biman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

8h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

53m | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

21h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

8h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod