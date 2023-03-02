Biman fires 2 engineers over aircraft collision at Dhaka airport

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has fired two engineers for their involvement in a collision between two Biman aircraft at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last year.

The decision was taken following an investigation into the collision that took place at Biman's hangar on 11 April last year, said the airlines' General Manager (public relations) Tahera Khandaker.

However, the decision may take one more week to be executed, she added.

The sacked officers are Mainul Islam and Salim Hussain Khan.

A Boeing 777-300ER (S2-AHN) hit a parked Boeing 737-800 (S2-AHN) while entering the hangar at the airport, the investigation report noted.

The nose radome of the Boeing 777 aircraft hit the outboard tip of the horizontal stabiliser of the Boeing 737-800, the report added.

Biman investigation found the involvement of the accused Mainul Islam and Salim Hossain Khan.