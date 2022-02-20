Biman to celebrate golden jubilee on 23 Feb

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:21 pm

File photo
File photo

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has completed 50 years of operations on 4 January this year. To commemorate the event, various day-long programmes will be held on 23 February at the head office in Balaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event virtually while the State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali will preside over the function, said a press release.

According to the media release, Biman Bangladesh will issue commemorative stamps on the occasion of the golden jubilee. Famous musicians will also perform at the cultural programme.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Sajjadul Hasan, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain and Managing Director and CEO Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, distinguished guests and other officials of the airline will be present on the occasion.

