Biman begins ticket sales for 15 September's Dhaka-Guangzhou flight

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has begun ticket sales Monday (22 August) for the next Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka flight on 15 September.

Passengers can purchase the tickets from 4:00pm today from any Biman sales centre.

Returning passengers will also be able to book flights on the airline's official website www.biman-airlines.com or any Biman-approved travel agency, said a press release.

Passengers have been requested to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and protocol to receive the tickets.

A Biman flight BG-366 will take-off from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11am on 15 September and will land in China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport around 4:45pm (local time).

The returning flight, BG-367 from Guangzhou, will take off at 7:45pm and reach Dhaka at 9:45.

Airfare starts at $1300 to $2500 for one-way travel in Biman's economy class.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for business class start at $2800 to $3200 for a one-way trip

A sum of Tk8, 717 in tax will be added with the fare.

The fare is subject to increase according to market demand.