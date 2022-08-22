Biman begins ticket sales for 15 September's Dhaka-Guangzhou flight
National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has begun ticket sales Monday (22 August) for the next Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka flight on 15 September.
Passengers can purchase the tickets from 4:00pm today from any Biman sales centre.
Returning passengers will also be able to book flights on the airline's official website www.biman-airlines.com or any Biman-approved travel agency, said a press release.
Passengers have been requested to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and protocol to receive the tickets.
A Biman flight BG-366 will take-off from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11am on 15 September and will land in China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport around 4:45pm (local time).
The returning flight, BG-367 from Guangzhou, will take off at 7:45pm and reach Dhaka at 9:45.
Airfare starts at $1300 to $2500 for one-way travel in Biman's economy class.
Meanwhile, ticket prices for business class start at $2800 to $3200 for a one-way trip
A sum of Tk8, 717 in tax will be added with the fare.
The fare is subject to increase according to market demand.