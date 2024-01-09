Biman Bangladesh start operating flights on Madina–Chattogram route

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 07:55 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has begun operating flights on the Madina–Chattogram route.

"The first Madina-Chattogram flight brought in 138 passengers," said Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director of Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

They arrived in a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The aircraft, unloading passengers at Chattogram airport, then headed to the Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said Sajal Kanti Barua, the Chattogram district manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Sajal said passengers heading to Saudi Arabia from Chattogram now have the option to fly to Jeddah three days a week with Biman's flights.

Additionally, passengers can conveniently reach Madina on every Thursday and return directly to Chattogram from Madina on Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, Group Captain Taslim expressed optimism about the future expansion of flight services from Chattogram, anticipating the commencement of operations by reputed airlines on new routes in the near future.

 

