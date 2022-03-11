Biman Bangladesh introduces flights to Toronto

Aviation

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 12:45 pm
Biman Bangladesh introduces flights to Toronto

The national flagbearer, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, will start operating flights to Toronto, Canada from 26 March.

The activities of the direct flight from Dhaka to Toronto are in its last stage, said Md Mahbub Ali, state minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

The state minister for aviation made the remarks at the award distribution ceremony of "Biman Half-Marathon Competition 2022" held at Hatirjheel amphitheatre in the capital on Friday (11 March) morning.

Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mokammel Hossain, Member of the Board of Aviation Barrister Tanjib Ul Alam and senior officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were present on the occasion, reads a press release.

State Minister for Aviation Mahbub Ali said, "We have come a long way in launching Dhaka to New York flights. Also, everything has been finalised about launching the flight from Dhaka to Narita, Japan. Activities have been halted due to the pandemic only."

He hoped, "Biman will fly to many other international destinations in the near future."

"March is the month of our pride. Bangabandhu's historic speech was on 7 March, Bangabandhu's birthday is on 17 March, 26 March is the great Independence Day. So, today's marathon is organised in a different way", said the state minister.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"From now on, marathon competitions will be held on a larger scale every year", he added.

To celebrate Biman's golden jubilee, 162 athletes from 10 countries including Bangladesh have participated in the half-marathon competition. Of them, 25 competitors were from other countries, adds the release.

