Biman Bangladesh Airlines officials confined by employees over demands

Officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have been confined by employees and workers from various levels of the organisation. The employees are demanding promotions, payment of pandemic-related dues, and resolution of other issues.

"We are currently held inside. However, our managing director and other administrative officers are not in the office—they left earlier. No untoward incident has occurred," a Biman official said today (8 August).

The director of administration is among those confined as employees present their demands. Although the airline has security guards, they are unarmed, and no police or law enforcement personnel are present.