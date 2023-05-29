Boeing or Airbus: Biman for comparative study before new purchase

The board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at a meeting yesterday night asked for a comparative study on the US-based Boeing and Europe-based Airbus as the national flag carrier's top executives came up with proposals to purchase new aircraft.

"Today, we presented both proposals that we received from Boeing and Airbus. We have been asked to look into which one is more profitable for us in the long run and present the findings at the next board meeting," Shafiul Azim, managing director of Biman Bangladesh, told The Business Standard soon after the meeting.

"We are talking to both companies, but still we are not in the position of making a final decision," he added.

The managing director further said Boeing, in a recent letter to the Biman chairman, has offered to buy 4 aircraft, including 787-Dash-9 and 787-Dash-10. If Biman agrees to the proposal, Boeing will also supply fighter cargo to Bangladesh.

"In fact, Boeing has always been connected with us and it had some proposals before the latest one. The US-based company is also interested in providing technical support and training to Biman," he added.

Earlier, the Biman board initially decided to purchase 10 wide-body Airbus aircraft, including two cargo and 8 passenger planes. An agreement was signed between the UK Government and Bangladesh over the airbus purchase during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to London.

At present, Biman has 21 aircraft, mostly dominated by Boeing. No Airbus aircraft exists in Biman's fleet.