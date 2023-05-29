Boeing or Airbus: Biman for comparative study before new purchase

Aviation

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 10:53 pm

Related News

Boeing or Airbus: Biman for comparative study before new purchase

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 10:53 pm
Boeing or Airbus: Biman for comparative study before new purchase

The board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at a meeting yesterday night asked for a comparative study on the US-based Boeing and Europe-based Airbus as the national flag carrier's top executives came up with proposals to purchase new aircraft.

"Today, we presented both proposals that we received from Boeing and Airbus. We have been asked to look into which one is more profitable for us in the long run and present the findings at the next board meeting," Shafiul Azim, managing director of Biman Bangladesh, told The Business Standard soon after the meeting.                                                                  

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

"We are talking to both companies, but still we are not in the position of making a final decision," he added.                                                                      
The managing director further said Boeing, in a recent letter to the Biman chairman, has offered to buy 4 aircraft, including 787-Dash-9 and 787-Dash-10. If Biman agrees to the proposal, Boeing will also supply fighter cargo to Bangladesh.

"In fact, Boeing has always been connected with us and it had some proposals before the latest one. The US-based company is also interested in providing technical support and training to Biman," he added.

Bangladesh signs deal with UK to buy Airbus aircraft 

Earlier, the Biman board initially decided to purchase 10 wide-body Airbus aircraft, including two cargo and 8 passenger planes. An agreement was signed between the UK Government and Bangladesh over the airbus purchase during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to London.

At present, Biman has 21 aircraft, mostly dominated by Boeing. No Airbus aircraft exists in Biman's fleet.

Top News

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / boeing / Airbus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

12h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

13h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

5h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

7h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

8h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration