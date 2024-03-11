Bangladesh working to boost regional connectivity: Aviation minister

Aviation

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 03:42 pm

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan in talks with Nepalese Ambassador Ganesh Prasad Dhakal at the secretariat in Dhaka on Monday, 11 March. Photo: Courtesy
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan in talks with Nepalese Ambassador Ganesh Prasad Dhakal at the secretariat in Dhaka on Monday, 11 March. Photo: Courtesy

The government of Bangladesh has been working to enhance regional connectivity, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan said today (11 March).

"Bangladesh places great importance on regional connectivity with neighbouring countries. In line with this goal, Saidpur Airport is being developed as a regional aviation hub," he said, hoping that the airport will play a significant role in enhancing regional communication and commerce.

In a meeting with Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari, at the secretariat, the minister said, "Nepal has consistently been a strong ally of Bangladesh. There exist numerous prospects for collaborative efforts between Bangladesh and Nepal in advancing the tourism sector. Together, we can foster the growth of the industry."

Minister Faruk Khan also noted that the regional circuit created involving Bangladesh, Nepal, India, and Bhutan for tourism expansion needs to be fully implemented.

Ambassador Dhakal said, "Bangladesh has bright prospects in tourism and aviation industries. The tourism sector will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral relations and people-to-people connectivity between Nepal and Bangladesh."

"Recently, Nepal has upgraded two airports outside Kathmandu, in Pokhara and Bhairahawa, to international standards. Direct flights from Dhaka to these new airports in Nepal will facilitate easier communication for tourists from both countries," the ambassador added.

He further noted that Nepal is keen to work on developing the regional circuit created for tourism expansion in both countries.

