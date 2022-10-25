Bangladesh-Vietnam direct flights may begin this year-end

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Vietnamese budget airline VietJet Air plans to start direct flights between Vietnam and Bangladesh on the Hanoi-Dhaka route from December 2022.

Initially, the operation will start with chartered flights, but there is a plan to start regular flights in phases based on passenger demand, said Taslim Amin Shovon, director and CEO of InnoGlobe Travel and Tours Limited, the Bangladeshi partner of Victoria Tour, at an event in the capital on Monday.

Besides, Vietnam's tour operator company Victoria Tour has also announced various travel packages, including visa processing, at an affordable cost for Bangladeshi tourists.

"It takes a lot of time and money to travel from Bangladesh to Vietnam as the flights go via a third country. If direct flights are launched, it will be economical in all aspects," he added.

He said If the direct flight starts, it will serve as a bridge between the people of the two countries as well as help expand the trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Victoria Tour MD Nong Van Chien Victor was present as the special guest at the event.

"If direct communication is established by air, the relationship between the people of these two friendly countries will be further enhanced," Nong Van Chien said.

Among others, Bangladesh Tourism Board member and former President of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) Md Rafeuzzam, Association of Travel Agents in Bangladesh (Atab) Secretary General Abdus Salam Aref, Saimon Group MD and Atab Vice-President Afsia Jannat Saleh were present at the event.

