Bangladesh signs deal with UK to buy Airbus aircraft 

Bangladesh has signed an Aviation Trade and Investment Partnership with the UK to purchase passenger and cargo aircraft from Airbus alongside the expansion of other necessary cooperation.

Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister, and UK State Minister for Business and Trade Dominic Johnson signed the deal on Friday.

"This deal demonstrates the UK's commitment to strengthening Bangladesh's aviation industry, in turn helping to create jobs in both countries," the UK minister wrote in his twitter handle today.

At that time, Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister Tofazzel Hossain Miah and UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Bangladesh Rushanara Ali were present.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the board of Biman Bangladesh Airlines made a policy decision to purchase two wide-bodied A350 freighters in response to the proposal from Airbus, the leading European manufacturer in the aerospace industry.