Bangladesh, Rwanda sign air service agreement

Aviation

BSS
16 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:14 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Rwanda sign air service agreement

BSS
16 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:14 pm
Bangladesh, Rwanda sign air service agreement

Bangladesh and Rwanda have signed air services agreement to facilitate movement of people and goods between the two countries by direct air route.

Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Mustafizur Rahman and Rwanda High Commissioner based in Indian capital signed the documents last Thursday, a foreign ministry press release said here yesterday.

The air connectivity agreement will also contribute largely to the economic growth between Bangladesh and Rwanda, said the ministry.

"It is worth mentioning that the Bangladesh government has taken initiatives for cooperation with Rwanda in various sectors including agriculture and food processing, promotion and protection of investments, foreign office consultations and cooperation between foreign service academies of the two countries," said the release.

Initiatives have also been taken to organise bilateral visit from Bangladesh to Rwanda and hold bilateral consultations between the Foreign Ministries, it added.

Economy / Top News

Rwanda / Air Services Agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

14h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

15h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

16h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

4h | TBS SPORTS
71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

5h | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

6h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

6h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals