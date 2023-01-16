Bangladesh, Rwanda sign air service agreement

Bangladesh and Rwanda have signed air services agreement to facilitate movement of people and goods between the two countries by direct air route.

Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Mustafizur Rahman and Rwanda High Commissioner based in Indian capital signed the documents last Thursday, a foreign ministry press release said here yesterday.

The air connectivity agreement will also contribute largely to the economic growth between Bangladesh and Rwanda, said the ministry.

"It is worth mentioning that the Bangladesh government has taken initiatives for cooperation with Rwanda in various sectors including agriculture and food processing, promotion and protection of investments, foreign office consultations and cooperation between foreign service academies of the two countries," said the release.

Initiatives have also been taken to organise bilateral visit from Bangladesh to Rwanda and hold bilateral consultations between the Foreign Ministries, it added.