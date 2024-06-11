Bangladesh requests Uzbekistan to establish direct air connectivity

Bangladesh has requested Uzbekistan to establish Uzbek Diplomatic Mission in Dhaka and to establish direct air connectivity between the two countries not only to intensify business and investment engagements, but also to bring tangible results in the fields of culture, tourism and people-to-people contact.

Highlighting the historical, cultural and spiritual ties shared by the people of Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has emphasised the broadening of the horizon of cooperation, accommodating new areas, such as education, employment and capacity building.

The issues were discussed at the third round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan held at Tashkent on Tuesday (11 June).

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloyev led their respective sides at the Foreign Office Consultations.

Additional Foreign Secretary Shah Ahmed Shafi and Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Monirul Islam also participated in the FOC as members of Bangladesh delegation.

The whole spectrum of bilateral cooperation between the two countries was discussed during the consultations.

Both sides particularly emphasized the exchange of high-level political visits for further strengthening bilateral relations.

Both sides urged to establish more business links and undertake joint ventures in the fields of textile, pharmaceutical, and agricultural products, amongst others.

They emphasised people-to-people contact through tourism and cultural cooperation.

The first Deputy Minister of Uzbekistan expressed his readiness to work together on the issues raised by the Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) in order to inject new momentum into bilateral cooperation.

He conveyed his government's determination and commitment to fostering deeper and outcome-oriented collaborations with Bangladesh.

He appreciated Bangladesh's active involvement in the international stage on the issues of global and regional significance.

Both sides shared their perspectives on the situations in Myanmar, Russia-Ukraine war, and the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

The foreign secretary also paid a courtesy call on foreign minister of Uzbekistan.

During the call, he handed over a letter from foreign minister of Bangladesh addressed to the Uzbek foreign minister inviting him to visit Bangladesh.

The foreign minister of Uzbekistan also stressed the importance of exchange of high-level visits between the countries.

Following the Foreign Office Consultations, a MoU between the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh and the Diplomatic Academy of the University of World Economy and Diplomacy of Uzbekistan was signed.

Both sides have agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.