Bangladesh refuses granting fifth freedom rights to UAE airlines

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has denied the UAE's proposal to increase flights of its airlines to Bangladesh and to get the fifth freedom rights on different routes.

The concluding discussion on the bilateral aviation operations between Bangladesh and UAE was held today at the CAAB headquarters.

Considering the operation of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, it will not be possible to increase the number of flights, so it has been decided to keep the current number of flights, said a press release issued by CAAB on Tuesday (16 May).

In future, the proposal to fly in the extended column will be reviewed, subject to increasing the capacity of airports. However, the fifth freedom right cannot be implemented, it added.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the fifth freedom of the air refers to the authority or privilege granted by one country to another, allowing the latter to land, pick up passengers or cargo, and take off within the first country's territory, while the traffic originates from or is destined for a third country.

Four United Arab Emirates (UAE) airlines Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia sought permission to operate flights from Bangladesh to third countries. If permitted, the companies could transport passengers and goods from Bangladesh to other countries.

During the discussion, a policy decision was taken on the allocation of flights on behalf of Fujairah State, subject to the capacity of the airports among the Emirates States.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, head of a UAE delegation, assured technical and consultative support, especially in airport management.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman presided over the two-day meeting and said fruitful discussions were held.

On behalf of the UAE, a total of 22 people including senior officials of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah Civil Aviation Authority and representatives of various UAE airlines were present.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and CAAB and representatives of various airlines of Bangladesh were present on behalf of Bangladesh.