Bangladesh can be an aviation hub due to its geographic location: Caab chief

Aviation

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:43 pm

Related News

Bangladesh can be an aviation hub due to its geographic location: Caab chief

Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo at BICC ends Saturday

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:43 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh has the potential to become an aviation hub due to its geographic location, said Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman.

"Capacity building of the airlines, infrastructural development and skilled manpower are necessary for that to happen," he said at a seminar titled "Aviation and Tourism opportunity: Connecting Bangladesh with the world" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital on Friday.

The seminar was held on the sidelines of the Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo organised by the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab) at BICC.

Presenting the keynote at the seminar, Mafidur Rahman said Bangladesh is important for geographic reasons as all South Asian countries can be reached within two hours from here. 

Besides, any country in Asia can be reached in four hours and all European countries in about six hours. Hence, Bangladesh has the potential to become an aviation hub, he said.

The Caab chief said it is important for airports and airlines to ensure passenger convenience and comfort. 

"We have to increase the capacity of our airports. The government has taken several mega projects for the development of this sector. Construction of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is underway in full swing. A massive 'Export Cargo Complex' is being constructed at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet and the runway extension work of Cox's Bazar Airport is also in progress," he said.

"Our population is around 170 million. Around 7.5 million people are working abroad while 2.5 million foreigners are working in Bangladesh. We have the opportunity to connect businesses with other countries," he said, adding that it is important to develop air traffic to become a developed country and Bangladesh has many possibilities in that regard.

"Aviation contributes 3.6% ($2.7 trillion) of the world's gross domestic product (GDP). Airport operation, navigation, internal employment, engineering, and airlines are contributing to global GDP. When one expatriate returns to the country, at least five people get direct and indirect employment," Mafidur Rahman said.

Bangladesh is improving in the aviation sector. There are many types of tours like business tours, commercial tours, medical tours, and educational tours which impact our economy, increasing aviation demand and connectivity, he said.

The number of flights is increasing every year but providing cheap fuel is the biggest challenge at the moment, the Caab chairman said, adding that the Russia-Ukraine war is creating a negative impact on the aviation sector. 

"Another big challenge is to keep pace with the latest technology as aviation is a technology-dependent sector. We need to create skilled manpower for expanding this sector," Mafidur Rahman said.

SM Nazmul Anam, regional officer of Flight Safety at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), said country branding and developing infrastructure are necessary for Bangladesh to be an aviation hub.

Bangladesh Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber and Atab President SN Manzur Murshed also spoke in the seminar chaired by Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain.

According to organisers of the expo, airlines, hospitals, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels, resorts and other travel and tourism-related service organisations from more than 15 countries are participating in the expo which will conclude on Saturday.

Economy / Top News

tourism fair / aviation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

12h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

13h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

2h | Videos
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie review

2h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

3h | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill