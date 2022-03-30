Bangladesh Biman’s trial flight to Toronto returns to Dhaka

BG306 "Sonar Tori" of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has returned to Dhaka after a successful test flight to Toronto Wednesday (30 March).

The return flight left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:25am (local time) on 29 March and reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport 30 March 12:40pm.

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft has successfully performed the non-stop trial flight, reads a press release.

Biman's experimental commercial flight BG305 took off on one of the longest routes in the world on 26 March.

The flight successfully landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on 27 March amidst inclement weather after flying for 16 hours and 35 minutes continuously.

The historic flight has been able to demonstrate and prove the capabilities of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, putting an end to many speculations.

According to pilots, this is the second longest ranged flight in the world.