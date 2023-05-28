Aviation sector to grow threefold in next 15 years: State minister

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Sunday said the aviation sector in Bangladesh will experience a remarkable threefold growth over the next 15 years.

"Tthe country's aviation industry is growing rapidly driven by timely infrastructural development, comprehensive technical and human skill enhancement, and effective law and policy formulation," Mahbub said while speaking as the chief guest at a function organised on the occasion of sending the cadet pilots of US Bangla Airlines to the United States for training.

The state minister also noted that Bangladesh's aviation market has almost doubled in the last 10 years.

He stressed the need for more trained and skilled manpower at every stage of the aviation industry to continue this growth trend.

"In addition to the government's various initiatives, it is crucial for the private sector to actively participate and contribute to the advancement of the country's aviation industry," he said.

He remarked that the US Bangla Airlines' initiative to send trainee pilots to the United States for higher education will play a pivotal role in the growth and development of Bangladesh's aviation industry.