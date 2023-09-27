Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum celebrates 11th founding anniversary

Aviation

UNB
27 September, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 07:37 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) celebrated its 11th founding anniversary on Wednesday.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury took part in the celebration while inaugurating the first-ever "Bangladesh Festival" on World Tourism Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital, according to a press release.

Bangladesh Tourism Board is hosting the event at the BICC.

ATJFB is the only platform for aviation and tourism reporters in the country.

ATJFB would continue its efforts to contribute to the aviation and tourism sectors through objective reporting as well as building the capacity of the reporters covering the travel leisure arena in the days to come, said its President Md Tanzim Anwar.

A seminar on the role of media in the development of aviation and tourism will be held on September 30, on the last day of the festival, said the release.

Cabinet Secretary MD Mahbub Hossain, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mokammel Hossain, and BTB CEO Abu Taher Muhammad Jaber were present at the event, among others.

