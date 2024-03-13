ATJFB honours 10 women for contributions to aviation, tourism sectors

Aviation

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 08:40 pm

Related News

ATJFB honours 10 women for contributions to aviation, tourism sectors

They were awarded this honour in a ceremony at the Samson H Chowdhury Auditorium of the Dhaka Club in the capital today (13 March). 

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 08:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ten women have received the ATJFB Aviator Women's Icon Award for their significant contribution to the aviation industry in Bangladesh. 

They were awarded this honour in a ceremony at the Samson H Chowdhury Auditorium of the Dhaka Club in the capital today (13 March). 

The award was offered by the Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB), an association of aviation and tourism journalists.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Faruk Khan was the chief guest at the event.

The awardees were US-Bangla Airlines Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Dilruba Parveen in Aviation Entrepreneur category, Butterfly Park Chairman Monwara Hakim Ali in Tourism Entrepreneur category, Atab General Secretary Afsia Jannat Saleh in Leadership category, Green TV Executive Editor Nadira Kiron in Journalist category, Deputy General Manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Training Center Rashida Kabir Chowdhury in Aviation Trainer category, Tasmin Doja of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in pilot category, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Share Tripe Sadia Haque in OTA Entrepreneur category, Samiya Halima Kabir, Aeronautical Engineer of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in Aeronautical Engineer category, Cabin Crew of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Farhana Islam Nusrat in Cabincrew category, and National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (NHTTI) trainer Jaheda Begum received the award in the Culinary Tourism category.

Speaking at the event, Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said, "Bangladesh's aviation sector has about 6% female workforce. Neighbouring country India has the largest number of women workers in the sector in the world, at around 12%. I think that women workers should be increased in this sector in Bangladesh."

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan said women have done well and progressed whenever given the opportunity. 

"Today's award is also a unique award. We will do whatever is necessary to maintain the continuity of this arrangement," he said. 

"Sheikh Hasina's government is determined to empower women. I hope that girls will go further in the aviation sector. We will provide the necessary facilities for this," he added. 

The programme was supported by Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines.

Mokammel Hossain, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB); Shafiul Azim, MD and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines; Bangladesh Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Abu Taher Muhammad Jaber, ATJFB President Tanjim Anwar, and General Secretary (Acting) Baten Biplob were also present.

 

Bangladesh

aviation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-generated representational image.

How Ramadan is for Bangladeshi students abroad

3h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

12h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship?

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship?

4h | Videos
Subsidy can be reduced to zero by 6.8% price hike at consumer level-CPD

Subsidy can be reduced to zero by 6.8% price hike at consumer level-CPD

48m | Videos
Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

6h | Videos
Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

7h | Videos