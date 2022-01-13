Atab members involved in air ticket syndicate: Former Atab president

Aviation

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

Atab members involved in air ticket syndicate: Former Atab president

Former Atab president demands the immediate intervention of the prime minister to stop ticket syndicates and the abnormal rise in air ticket prices

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:54 pm
Atab members involved in air ticket syndicate: Former Atab president

A few members of the present committee of the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab) are involved in the recent increase in air ticket prices, alleged former president of Atab, SN Manjur Morshed Mahbub.

At a press conference at the National Press Club, organised by some members of Atab on Thursday, the former Atab president also demanded the immediate intervention of the prime minister to stop ticket syndicates and the abnormal rise in air ticket prices.

"This situation has arisen due to lack of coordination between various government departments, including the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare, the Ministry of Religion, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism. The authorities have failed to analyse demand and supply and to take effective measures," said Manjur Morshed.

He said airlines operate with the permission of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB). CAAB approves fares for different routes on all airlines but it is a mystery why CAAB does not take any steps to control abnormally high fares, by determining existing capacity and introducing extra flights accordingly. 

"The authorities cannot avoid liability for abnormal price rises and the impact on passengers," he added.

Introducing a one-year open sky policy (providing adequate flight management as per the demand of each airline) to reduce ticket prices was also demanded.

Ticket prices to different countries, including the Middle East, are skyrocketing at present, breaking all previous records since October last year. The normal one-way economy class fare on the Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat and Dubai routes was Tk30,000-35,000, which is Tk1 lakh to Tk1.3 lakh at present, and tickets are not available.

Domestic and foreign airlines are competing in increasing fares. As a result, expatriates, labourers, Umrah passengers, recruiting agencies, travel agencies, and tour operators are facing huge losses. 

In neighbouring countries, one way tickets for these routes cost less than Tk40,000. Moreover, the return from these destinations is only Tk20,000-25,000.

The written statement further said that prices rise when supply falls short of demand. The coronavirus pandemic has reduced the customary number of flights operated by all airlines from Bangladesh. Presently, the number of flights has gone down some 60%. As a result, ticket prices have also gone up. Furthermore, the increase in manpower exports to Saudi Arabia and Dubai has increased passenger pressure. 

Taking advantage of the situation, a few agencies, with the connivance of some dishonest officials of some airlines, have been increasing ticket prices through ticket syndicates and extorting a huge amount of money from helpless outbound passengers. 

Some airlines have exacerbated the ticket crises through their sales and marketing policies whereby they book or block tickets without any name. That is why in many cases no seats are available on some flights yet later flights leave with many seats vacant.

Among others, former secretary general of Atab, Abdus Salam Aref, former finance secretary Abdul Hamid, former member of the executive committee, Mansur Alam Parvez, and general member of Atab, Anwar Hossain, were also present at the press conference.

Earlier, Atab's current committee held a press conference at a hotel in the capital on 7 December last year. Mansur Ahmed Kalam, president of the organisation, made a four-point proposal to the government, including a proposal for a reduction in fares for Middle East-bound flights.

Top News

Atab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

7h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

9h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

11h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

2h | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

2h | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

7h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike