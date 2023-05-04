Airfares to be determined in taka from July

Aviation

TBS Report
04 May, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 11:48 am

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Airlines operating in Bangladesh will determine fares in taka from July this year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said in a recent notification. 

"Bangladeshi airlines use the respective country's currency as Head Line Currency in the sales centre located outside the country in case of flight operations to international destinations. Besides, different countries of the world use their own currency as Head Line Currency," said the ministry circular, issued on 16 April. 

"In this context, domestic currency i.e. Bangladeshi taka has been set as Head Line Currency in determining fares for passenger and goods transportation from Bangladesh by all domestic and foreign airlines operating in Bangladesh," it added.

Air Fare / Taka / Bangladesh

